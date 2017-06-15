Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mitsubishi ASX

Price: £15,534

Which? Overview

The Mitsubishi ASX, launched 2010, is a Nissan Qashqai rival in the small SUV or crossover market. A high-riding alternative to a conventional family hatchback, it comes in either two- or four-wheel-drive formats, and is both reasonably priced and generously equipped. Read our full review to find out more.

