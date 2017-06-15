The Mitsubishi ASX, launched 2010, is a Nissan Qashqai rival in the small SUV or crossover market. A high-riding alternative to a conventional family hatchback, it comes in either two- or four-wheel-drive formats, and is both reasonably priced and generously equipped. Read our full review to find out more.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.