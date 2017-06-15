The Mitsubishi Colt (2004-2013) was updated in late 2008, receiving a new-look front end, though it was little changed under the surface. There's even a folding hard-top convertible version, called the CZC. It was replaced by the all-new Mitsubishi Mirage in 2013. But what's the Colt like to drive and own? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.