Mitsubishi i-Miev (2010-2015)

Price: £5,592

Which? Overview

Mitsubishi's electric i-MiEV (2010-2015) has been running on public sector fleets for a few years, though a few are now coming into the hands of private buyers. But just what do you need to know before taking the plunge on an electric car like the i-MiEV? Read our full review to find out.

