Which? Overview

The Nissan Micra has a long history in the UK. But in its four generations, it’s made a name for itself as a worthy, (if not particularly exciting or desirable) small hatchback. With this all-new model, Nissan is hoping to shake off its frumpy image and compete with the class-dominating Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio. We took to the wheel of the Micra at its international debut to find out if it’s succeeded.