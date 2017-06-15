The Nissan Pathfinder (2005-2014) is a 4x4/SUV designed to take on the likes of the Land Rover Discovery, Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser. There's a choice of 2.5-litre diesel with manual gearbox or an auto 4.0-litre petrol auto. But what's it like to drive and how thirsty are those engines? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.