Which? Overview

The Nissan Pathfinder (2005-2014) is a 4x4/SUV designed to take on the likes of the Land Rover Discovery, Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser. There's a choice of 2.5-litre diesel with manual gearbox or an auto 4.0-litre petrol auto. But what's it like to drive and how thirsty are those engines? Read our full review to find out.