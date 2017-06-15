Which? Overview

The Nissan Primera (2002-2006) is available in both hatchback and estate form. It's available with 1.8 and 2.0-litre petrol engines or a 2.2dCi diesel coupled to a six-speed gearbox. Which? doesn't provide a test score or specific model reliability rating for older models like this - we recommend choosing a newer alternative. But read our review to find out the full truth.