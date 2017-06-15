Peugeot 1007 (2005-2009)

If you've got a narrow garage or parking bay, the Peugeot 1007 might just be the answer: its sliding electric-powered side doors make for easy access in tight spaces. But does this small city car, sold 2005-2009, have anything else going for it? It's certainly a little different from other mini-MPVs and tiny hatchbacks. Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.