Peugeot 107 (2005-2014)

The tiny Peugeot 107 city car, sold in the UK from 2005 to 2014, promises relatively stylish low-cost transport. It was built in the same factory as its sister models, the Citroën C1 and Toyota Aygo, and all three of these are now very affordable second-hand. Is it a good economy option? Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.