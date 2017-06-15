Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 206 (1998-2009)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 206 hatchback, launched in 1998 to replace the much-loved 205, was itself a long-running and popular small car choice - even continuing on sale alongside its successor, the 207, for a few years. It still looks attractive, and may suit buyers on a budget. But has it aged well? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017