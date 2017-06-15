Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 307 (2001-2008)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

A bestseller for Peugeot in its time, the 307 hatchback and estate (launched 2001) are medium-sized family cars - and a French answer to the likes of the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf. Can it still meet the needs of buyers on a budget as a second-hand buy? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017