Peugeot 307 CC (2003-2008)

Price: £1,506

A two-door coupé-cabriolet with a metal folding roof, the Peugeot 307 CC (sold 2003-2008) was based on the 307 hatchback and proved a popular open-topped option. It's not a high-performance sports car, but as a four seater, it's reasonably practical. Is it still worth a look as an older second-hand purchase? Read on for our full review.

