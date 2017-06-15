Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 308 CC (2009-2014)

Price: £5,410

Which? Overview

The 308 CC is a coupé-cabriolet version of the popular 308. As with all of Peugeot's CC models, its folding metal roof really appeals to UK drivers. Sold 2009-2014, it's a convertible of the comfortable, relaxed school rather than a high-performance sports car - but is it easy to live with? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017