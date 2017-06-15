Peugeot 407 (2004-2011)

The Peugeot 407 (sold 2004-2011) is an appealing, good-looking family car, now very cheap second-hand. It offers a good balance between low cost and driving enjoyment, and the four-door saloon is spacious and roomy. Is it still worth a look as a budget buy? Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.