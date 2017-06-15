Peugeot 5008 (2010-2016)

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 5008, launched in 2010, is a family-focused seven-seat MPV. The latest e-HDi diesel versions are said to be highly economical and emit low levels of CO2, and Peugeot also claims that this large, roomy people carrier feels like a car to drive. Can it compare to the Ford S-Max and Mazda 5 on that score? Read on for our full review.