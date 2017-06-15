Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 5008 (2010-2016)

Price: £6,077

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 5008, launched in 2010, is a family-focused seven-seat MPV. The latest e-HDi diesel versions are said to be highly economical and emit low levels of CO2, and Peugeot also claims that this large, roomy people carrier feels like a car to drive. Can it compare to the Ford S-Max and Mazda 5 on that score? Read on for our full review.

