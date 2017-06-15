Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 508 SW

Price: £24,033

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 508 SW (launched 2011) is a large estate car with high design values: Peugeot has hoped it'll rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series Touring and Volkswagen Passat, as well as the Ford Mondeo or Vauxhall Insignia. Does this large family car meet the premium benchmark? Read our full review to find out.

