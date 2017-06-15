Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 607 (2000-2009)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 607 was a saloon car in the grand French tradition: large, roomy and comfy - and suffering appalling depreciation, which now makes it very cheap second-hand. Sold in small numbers in the UK till 2009, it was always more popular in its homeland, but is it now worth a look for a bit of executive-level luxury on a budget? Read on for our full review.

