Peugeot 807 (2002-2010)

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 807 is a full-sized MPV, almost identical to the Citroën C8 and Fiat Ulysse, and it was sold in the UK between 2002 and 2010. It's very big, with seven seats - or even eight, in a layout which was optional - and now very cheap. Will it work for a large family on a small budget? Read on for our full review.