Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Peugeot 807 (2002-2010)

Price: £1,171

Which? Overview

The Peugeot 807 is a full-sized MPV, almost identical to the Citroën C8 and Fiat Ulysse, and it was sold in the UK between 2002 and 2010. It's very big, with seven seats - or even eight, in a layout which was optional - and now very cheap. Will it work for a large family on a small budget? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017