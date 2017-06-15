Peugeot RCZ (2010-2016)

The Peugeot RCZ, launched 2010, is a curvy, stylish, highly striking-looking and sporty 2+2 coupé, with its sights set on the Audi TT. It's cheaper than its German rival, but is it as much fun to drive? And could you live with it on a day-to-day basis? Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.