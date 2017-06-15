Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Porsche Boxster (2007-2012)

Price: £14,164

Which? Overview

This second-generation Porsche Boxster (sold 2004-2011) kept the mid-engined layout and driving fun of the first model - and added more power. The most affordable Porsche sports car, the Boxster roadster is a popular second-hand buy; read on to find out more about this model in our full review.

