Renault Clio

Renault believes its fourth-generation Clio small car embodies all the passion and simplicity of the original. With voluptuous styling, this hatchback (launched 2013) certainly looks the part, and two out of the three engines on offer should prove cheap to run. But should you choose one over a Ford Fiesta or Volkswagen Polo? Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.