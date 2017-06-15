Renault Fluence (2011-2012)

Which? Overview

Renault's Fluence electric car was a bit of a trial run in the UK - and it's now very affordable indeed second-hand. Its main drawback, arguably, is less its powertrain and limited range than the fact that it's a relatively impractical four-door saloon, which British buyers have never liked. Will it be a good cheap-to-run local-use runaround or second car for your household? Read on for our full review.