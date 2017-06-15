Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Renault Fluence (2011-2012)

Price: £3,715

Which? Overview

Renault's Fluence electric car was a bit of a trial run in the UK - and it's now very affordable indeed second-hand. Its main drawback, arguably, is less its powertrain and limited range than the fact that it's a relatively impractical four-door saloon, which British buyers have never liked. Will it be a good cheap-to-run local-use runaround or second car for your household? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017