Renault Kangoo (2009-2012)

Price: £4,475

Which? Overview

The Renault Kangoo is a van-based utility vehicle, though this version (launched 2009) was developed with a little more attention to passenger-carrying than its predecessor. It's simple, unsophisticated and should be cheap to run - but does it deliver as a budget MPV or people carrier? Read on for our full review.

