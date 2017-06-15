Renault Kangoo (2009-2012)

The Renault Kangoo is a van-based utility vehicle, though this version (launched 2009) was developed with a little more attention to passenger-carrying than its predecessor. It's simple, unsophisticated and should be cheap to run - but does it deliver as a budget MPV or people carrier? Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.