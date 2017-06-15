Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Renault Laguna (2001-2007)

Price: £750

If you're feeling brave, you might want to take a punt on the good-looking Renault Laguna II (2001-2007) as a cheap older family car. It has safety in its favour compared with others its age - it was the first car to achieve a five-star result in the Euro NCAP crash tests - but does it have anything else going for it? Read on for our full review.

