Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Renault Modus (2004-2011)

Price: £1,488

Which? Overview

The Renault Modus, a mini-MPV based on the Clio, is a compact solution for (small) family life. Sold in the UK 2004-2012, it's now very affordable second-hand, and promises a decent degree of practicality, considering its dimensions. Is it a usable alternative to a conventional hatchback or larger people carrier? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017