Renault Modus (2004-2011)

The Renault Modus, a mini-MPV based on the Clio, is a compact solution for (small) family life. Sold in the UK 2004-2012, it's now very affordable second-hand, and promises a decent degree of practicality, considering its dimensions. Is it a usable alternative to a conventional hatchback or larger people carrier? Read on for our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.