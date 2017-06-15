Saab 9-5 (1997-2010)

Saab's large 9-5 saloon and estate was a popular choice in the UK. Revised in 2005, it was replaced by an all-new model in 2010. If you don't want one of the obvious German-brand choices in the premium large car sector then a Saab is an obvious alternative. But does the 9-5 deliver on the road? Read our full review to find out.
