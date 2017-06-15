Which? Overview

The Skoda Yeti, launched in 2009, offers a different take to mainstream contenders in the compact 4x4 SUV class - it's a low-cost rival for the likes of the Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan (on which the Yeti is based). In 2014 Skoda introduced the slightly more rugged Yeti Outdoor, which can be bought with four-wheel drive. Read more in our full road test review.