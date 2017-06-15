Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Skoda Yeti

Price: £16,541

Which? Overview

The Skoda Yeti, launched in 2009, offers a different take to mainstream contenders in the compact 4x4 SUV class - it's a low-cost rival for the likes of the Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan (on which the Yeti is based). In 2014 Skoda introduced the slightly more rugged Yeti Outdoor, which can be bought with four-wheel drive. Read more in our full road test review.

