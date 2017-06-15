Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Smart ForTwo (2007-2014)

Price: £2,628

Which? Overview

The Smart ForTwo (2007-2014) is an updated version of the original tiny city car that aimed to iron out some of the earlier version's weaknesses. Fixed-roof coupés and convertibles with a full-length fold-back canvas roof were offered, and even an electric version was available. Read our full review to find out if any are a sensible option.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017