Suzuki Alto (2009-2014)

Price: £2,893

Which? Overview

The Suzuki Alto (2009-2014) is the second-generation of this city car. It's a full five-door hatchback, despite its very compact dimensions. A near-twin version was sold by Nissan as the Pixo, the only differences being to styling, trim and badging. But does it now represent a good second-hand buy? Read our full review to find out.

