Suzuki Grand Vitara (2005-2014)

Price: £2,774

Which? Overview

The Suzuki Grand Vitara (2005-2014) is a chunky-looking SUV that's available with a three- or five-door body. It's a small off-roader available with either a 1.9-litre diesel engine or a 1.6- and 2.4-litre petrol. But can the Grand Vitara excel both on and off road? Read our full review to find out.

