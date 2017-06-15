The Suzuki Splash (2008-2014) is a five-door city car that's offered in 1.0 or 1.2 petrol format (the latter available with a four-speed automatic transmission) or with a 1.3 DDiS diesel engine. But which, if any, is the best option and does it make a decent second-hand buy? Read our full review to find out.
