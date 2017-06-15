Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Toyota Auris Touring Sports

Price: £16,367

Which? Overview

The Toyota Auris Touring Sports, launched in 2013, appeals to the head over the heart in the compact estate market. Foregoing the more involving driving experience and avant-garde design of some rivals, and instead focussing on practicality and minimising running costs.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017