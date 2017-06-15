The Toyota Avensis Tourer (2003-2008) is a large, family estate car. It was updated with a facelift in 2005, before being replaced by a newer model in 2009. But does it now make a good second-hand buy and is it proving reliable on the road? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.