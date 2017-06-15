Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Toyota Prius (2004-2009)

Price: £2,502

Which? Overview

The Toyota Prius (2004-2009) has a 1.5-litre petrol engine plus an electric motor and battery pack, and can run for short distances at low speeds on electric power only; the motor also backs up the engine when accelerating. It's clever technology, but does it deliver a decent drive and is it fuel efficient? Read our full review to find out.

