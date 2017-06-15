Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Toyota RAV4

Price: £22,727

Which? Overview

Toyota says the original RAV4 of the 1990s was the world's first modern compact SUV. The fourth-generation RAV4, launched in 2013, is less about fun and fashion, and more about being a fully-fledged family car with the option of 4x4 capability. Is it a good buy compared to rivals? Discover the answer in our full road test review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017