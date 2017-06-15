Toyota Verso

Toyota's medium-size MPV competitor reached its second generation in 2009. The Verso lives up to its name with a very versatile seven-seat cabin. But how does it compare with people carrier rivals like the Vauxhall Zafira, Ford C-Max and VW Touran? Find out in our full road test review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.