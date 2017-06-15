Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Vauxhall Ampera (2012-2015)

Price: £10,783

The Ampera (2012-2015) was Vauxhall's first step into the burgeoning electric car market. However, it marks itself apart from other electric vehicles (EVs) like the Nissan Leaf because it has a petrol engine as well. But it isn't a conventional hybrid like a Toyota Prius. So what exactly is it? Read our full review to find out.

