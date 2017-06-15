Which? Overview

The Vauxhall Astra (1998-2005) - Vauxhall's first front-wheel-drive model - was never the most fashionable or cutting-edge of vehicles, but came in three- and five-door hatchback, saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet body styles. Which? doesn't provide a test score or specific model reliability rating for older models like this - we recommend choosing a newer alternative. But read our review to find out the full truth about this model.