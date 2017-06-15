Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Vauxhall Astra (1998-2005)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The Vauxhall Astra (1998-2005) - Vauxhall's first front-wheel-drive model - was never the most fashionable or cutting-edge of vehicles, but came in three- and five-door hatchback, saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet body styles. Which? doesn't provide a test score or specific model reliability rating for older models like this - we recommend choosing a newer alternative. But read our review to find out the full truth about this model.

Technical Specifications

Summary

Medium

Vehicle segments based on a car's core attributes such as size and speed.

01 March 1998

UK launched date.

-

New prices are sourced from 500 different franchised dealers each month, sorted by region, to provide accurate real-world data. It covers all major manufacturers and is representative of on-sale models per manufacturer.

£750 - £1,788

Used prices are based on published dealer transaction prices directly sourced from multiple online markets on a rolling basis, including car supermarkets, franchised dealers and independent garages.

Exterior size

4,110 - 4,525

Total vehicle length, front to rear.

1,967 - 1,989

Maximum width including door mirrors.

1,360 - 1,428

Total vehicle height, excluding aerial (if fitted).

Seating

2 - 5

Number of seats and seat belts provided.

Yes

Indicates if the rear seats can be folded forward to increase luggage capacity.

Yes

Indicates if the passenger seats have the Isofix international standard attachment points for child safety seats.

Boot space

-

Measured boot capacity in litres.

-

Measured boot capacity (with the rear seats folded) in litres.

Combined mpg

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on out of town and cross-country driving. A good comparison figure, though not necessarily what you should expect to achieve.

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on out of town and cross-country driving. A good comparison figure, though not necessarily what you should expect to achieve.

-

Official fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on official lab tests. A good comparison figure, though not necessarily what you should expect to achieve. Differences between data quoted here and manufacturer data may be due to minor specification variations on the models we test, such larger alloy wheels.

Urban mpg

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on simulating town driving.

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on simulating town driving.

-

Official fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on government testing simulating town driving.

Extra Urban mpg

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on simulating out-of-town driving.

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on simulating out-of-town driving.

-

Official fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on government testing simulating out-of-town driving.

Motorway mpg

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on simulating out-of-town driving.

-

Tested fuel-economy figure in miles per gallon based on simulating out-of-town driving.

CO2 emissions

-

Tested carbon dioxide emissions, in grams per kilometre (g/km).

-

Tested carbon dioxide emissions, in grams per kilometre (g/km).

-

Official carbon dioxide emissions, in grams per kilometre (g/km). Differences between data quoted here and manufacturer data may be due to minor specification variations on the models we test, such larger alloy wheels.

Member reviews

