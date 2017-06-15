The Vauxhall Astra (2004-2009) was a volume-selling, medium hatchback. The range to choose from is extensive, with three- and five-door hatchbacks, saloons, estates and the Twin Top, a convertible with metal folding roof. An all-new Astra range was launched in late 2009. But what's it like to drive and live with? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.