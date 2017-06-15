Which? Overview

The Vauxhall Astra (2004-2009) was a volume-selling, medium hatchback. The range to choose from is extensive, with three- and five-door hatchbacks, saloons, estates and the Twin Top, a convertible with metal folding roof. An all-new Astra range was launched in late 2009. But what's it like to drive and live with? Read our full review to find out.