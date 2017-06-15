Vauxhall Corsa (2006-2014)

The Vauxhall Corsa is the nation's second bestselling small car and the third generation of this model. It began life in 2006, but received a mid-life facelift in 2011, bringing a slight styling tweak including a new grille. But does it deserve its bestselling status or can you actually do better in this class? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.