Vauxhall Tigra (2004-2009)

The Vauxhall's Tigra (2004-2009) is a two-seater convertible with a folding steel hard-top. It's based on the Vauxhall Corsa and was actually built in France by minor coachbuilder Heuliez. But how does it measure up as a sports car and can the engines offer decent performance? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.