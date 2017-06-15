Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Vauxhall Vectra (2002-2008)

Price: £1,083

Which? Overview

The Vauxhall Vectra (2002-2008) sold in huge numbers to corporate customers and rental fleets, so there are loads around to choose from second-hand, and prices are low and both hatchback, saloon and estate models are available. But does the Vectra represent roomy, spacious and practical family transport? Of are there hidden gremlins? Read our full review to find out.

