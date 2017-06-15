Volkswagen Golf (2004-2009)

The Volkswagen Golf Mk5, launched in 2004, marked a significant improvement over the stodgy Mk4, which did really hit VW's reputation badly. The Mk5 may be getting a bit old these days, but does it still make a good second-hand buy? Read our full road test review and buying guide to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.