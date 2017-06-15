Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volkswagen Golf (2004-2009)

Price: £2,702

Which? Overview

The Volkswagen Golf Mk5, launched in 2004, marked a significant improvement over the stodgy Mk4, which did really hit VW's reputation badly. The Mk5 may be getting a bit old these days, but does it still make a good second-hand buy? Read our full road test review and buying guide to find out.

