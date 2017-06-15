Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volkswagen Golf Plus (2005-2013)

Price: £2,900

Which? Overview

Sitting between the standard Golf and the Touran in VW's range, the Volkswagen Golf Plus, launched in 2005, is a five-seat MPV with lots of room for passengers and luggage. Is it a better car all round than rival people carriers? Read our full road test review and buying guide to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017