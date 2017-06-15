Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volkswagen Passat CC (2008-2011)

Price: £6,580

Which? Overview

Volkswagen launched the Passat CC as an upmarket alternative to the conventional Passat saloon in 2008. Although still a four-door, it has a sleeker, sportier, more elegant coupé outline. It's like a smaller, cheaper answer to the Mercedes-Benz CLS. Read our full road test review to find out more about the VW Passat CC.

