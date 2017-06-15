Volkswagen Polo (2002-2009)

For decades the Volkswagen Polo has signified one thing: a quality feel in a small car package. With the 2002-2009 generation, the VW Polo hatchback took that philosophy to new heights. But is it better than rivals such as the Honda Jazz and Ford Fiesta? Find out in our full road test review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.