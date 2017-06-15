Volkswagen Polo GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is a standard bearer among hot hatchbacks. VW is aiming to repeat the success of the Golf GTI with its smaller sibling, the VW Polo GTI, launched in 2010. Find out if it can hold its own against other small hot hatchbacks in our full road test review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.