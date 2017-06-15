Volkswagen Touareg (2003-2010)

Which? Overview

The Volkswagen Touareg, launched in 2003, is a big 4x4 named after a nomadic Saharan tribe, although it's more likely to be seen next to a supermarket than a sand dune. It's similar in many ways to its sister model, the Porsche Cayenne. But is it the best full-size 4x4 on the second-hand market? Read our full road test review to find out.