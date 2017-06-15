Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volkswagen Touareg (2003-2010)

Price: £4,641

Which? Overview

The Volkswagen Touareg, launched in 2003, is a big 4x4 named after a nomadic Saharan tribe, although it's more likely to be seen next to a supermarket than a sand dune. It's similar in many ways to its sister model, the Porsche Cayenne. But is it the best full-size 4x4 on the second-hand market? Read our full road test review to find out.

