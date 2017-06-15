Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volvo C30 (2007-2012)

Price: £3,895

Which? Overview

!The Volvo C30 (2007-2012) hatchback is aimed at competition such as the BMW 1 Series, Audi A3 and Mercedes C-class coupé at the premium end of the market. Choose from 1.6, 2.0 and turbocharged 2.5-litre petrol engines, or the 1.6 and 2.0-litre diesels. But which is the best option? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017