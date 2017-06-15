Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volvo S60 (2000-2008)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The Volvo S60 is a large luxury saloon that was positioned in the marketplace as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and Audi A4. However, its closest counterpart is the other Swede in this class, the Saab 9-3. It's a good-looking car, but does that attractive exterior hide horrors beneath? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017