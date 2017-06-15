Volvo S60 (2000-2008)

Which? Overview

The Volvo S60 is a large luxury saloon that was positioned in the marketplace as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and Audi A4. However, its closest counterpart is the other Swede in this class, the Saab 9-3. It's a good-looking car, but does that attractive exterior hide horrors beneath? Read our full review to find out.