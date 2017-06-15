The Volvo V40 (2012-) veers away from the company's traditional models - it's a five-door hatchback rather than an estate. It's aimed squarely at mainstream family drivers who want something a bit different. The V40 majors on safety, being the world's first car with a pop-out pedestrian airbag system. But is it a decent car? Read our full review to find out.
